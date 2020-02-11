Demi Lovato Shows Off New Ink Which Represents The ‘Shedding’ Of ‘Darkness’ In Her Life

Demi Lovato revealed Tuesday that she got new ink during her social media break and that it represents the “shedding” of “darkness” in her life.

“I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi,” the 27-year-old singer wrote in the caption next to her post, along with a few snaps of her new tattoo right in the middle of her back. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having,” she added. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

Lovato continued, while explaining that the artwork is that of “a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding.”

“Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more,” the “Sober” hitmaker went on. “Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well.”

It all comes after the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker’s incredible performance at Super Bowl LIV where she sang the national anthem with a version that was one for the books and following her amazing performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she sang her very emotional hit “Anyone.” It was the first time she took the stage since her apparent overdose.

As previously reported, the pop star had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.