Student Called ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’ By Joe Biden Says Former VP’s Talk Was ‘Tasteless And Very Sad’

The 21-year-old student who was called a “Lying dog-faced pony soldier” by former Vice President Joe Biden called the experience “kind of humiliating” Monday in an interview.

“It was kind of humiliating to be called a liar on national TV by the former vice president,” Moore told the Macon Telegraph. “Instead of answering that question straightforward, his immediate response was to attempt to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience,” she said in reference to Biden’s refusal to answer a question about his popularity with voters.

In an interview broadcast Monday night on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Moore also said she finds a lot of what Biden says on the campaign trail to be “tasteless and very sad.” (RELATED: Biden: ‘Nobody’s Said [Hunter’s] Done Anything Wrong Except The Thug Rudy Giuliani’)

“Frankly when he speaks, a lot of what he is saying is tasteless and very sad. And we have heard a lot about death and cancer and people losing their jobs. To me, he doesn’t seem very solution-oriented in how to fix those problems … I don’t think he has the momentum to carry this to a national election.”

Biden hurled the insult on Sunday at a Hampton Beach, New Hampshire event when Moore asked the fading Democratic presidential candidate how he would respond to critics who say he is underperforming with voters.

Although Biden has claimed he was trying to be funny, Moore told the Telegraph that she did not agree with that assessment and said it was “kind of insulting.” (RELATED: Biden Snaps At Voter: ‘Go Vote For Somebody Else’)

Moore told the paper that she thought Biden was just trying to use a distraction when he asked her if she had ever attended a caucus before. She added that Biden should have just tried to answer her question.

“He has been performing extremely poorly in this race and the fact that he couldn’t just straight answer my question without bullying or intimidating just exacerbates that fact,” Moore told the Telegraph. “I am 21-year old college student, like what the hell do I know? Who cares who I am or my experience. Just answer the damn question.”

At the end of his segment on the incident Fox News host Sean Hannity quipped, “All right, not exactly the look for someone who at this point probably needs every vote he can get.”