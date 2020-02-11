Trump More Than Doubles Obama’s 2012 New Hampshire Vote Total

President Donald Trump won more than double the votes in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday than former President Barack Obama did in 2012, according to early results.

Trump scored over 112,000 votes among Republican and independent voters in the New Hampshire primary, according to CNN’s tracker. Meanwhile, Obama saw around 49,000 votes in the state in 2012 among Democrat voters, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Fake News Media is looking hard for the Big Democrat Story, but there is nothing too fabulous. Wouldn’t a big story be that I got more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president, in either party, in the history of that Great State? Not an insignificant fact! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020



Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary in New Hampshire Tuesday, seeing just over 70,000 votes according to early polling numbers. Sanders also outscored Obama – with a contested field. Obama’s 2012 numbers came when he ran uncontested for reelection.

Exit polls conducted by CBS News found that almost two-thirds of participants would prefer a candidate who could beat Trump in the general election than one who aligns with their policy beliefs. Almost half of voters picked who they'd be voting for Tuesday in "the last few days," the poll also found.