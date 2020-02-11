Donald Trump: Elizabeth Warren ‘Sending Signals’ She Will Drop Out After ‘Really Bad Night’ In New Hampshire

President Donald Trump insinuated that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren should drop out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night.

Trump tweeted that Warren, “sometimes referred to as Pocahontas,” was “having a really bad night” in the New Hampshire primary.” At the time of Trump’s tweet, with roughly 50% of the vote tallied in New Hampshire, Warren was in fourth place, hovering just below 10%, and was not projected to win any of the state’s 24 delegates. Conversely, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders—the other candidate vying for the progressive wing of the Democratic party — was projected to win the state with nearly 30% of the vote.

“I think she is sending signals that she wants out,” he continued before taking a crack at one of her viral campaign videos. “Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a ‘nice cold beer’ with her husband!”

Two candidates, businessman Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet both suspended their campaigns after failing to perform in New Hampshire.

Bennet had focused the overwhelming majority of his campaigning efforts in New Hampshire and Yang said that after looking at the “math,” he could not see a “path to victory.” (RELATED: Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet End Presidential Campaigns)