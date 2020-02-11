Could Trump Pardon Daily Caller Men’s Fashion Editor Roger Stone?

Free Daily Caller men’s fashion editor Roger Stone!
Prosecutors are seeking 7 to 9 years for Stone for tampering with witnesses and offering false statements in relation to the Mueller probe, so Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and senior White house correspondent Christian Datoc sat down to discuss the likelihood Stone receives a presidential pardon.
Based on President Donald Trump’s response, it’s sounding more likely than not.
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go and subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!