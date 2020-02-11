US

Google Is Paying The Young Turks Six Figures To Teach People Journalism

Cenk Uygur (Photo: Screenshot/The Daily Caller)

Google have given the left-wing media outlet The Young Turks a six-figure payday for them to create a YouTube course to teach users how to do local journalism.

The project, called TYT Academy, is part of YouTube’s pledge to spend $25 million on “news efforts,” which itself is part of Google’s $300 million investment in news publishers, according to Axios. The class is in a trial phase as of Tuesday, taking only 10-15 students before being released to the public. (RELATED: Young Turks’ Hasan Piker Says The US Deserved 9/11)

The project’s creator, TYT’s Steven Oh, stated that they “not interested in cranking out journalists who share our political viewpoint whatsoever.”

The Young Turks (YouTube)

Facebook has funded a similar class for users to identify “deepfake” videos on the internet, but it went to Reuters to create the course, an organization widely considered non-partisan. (RELATED Young Turks Contributor Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller, Then Takes It Back)

The Turk’s course, which can already be found on YouTube, features 5-10 minute episodes starring different personalities at TYT. TYT Founder Cenk Uygur hosts the introductory episode. Uygur is running for Congress in California to replace Rep. Katie Hill, but his campaign has been slammed with accusations of sexism after 2013 footage resurfaced of him ranking women from 1 to 10 on how likely men would be to let the women perform oral sex on them, according to the LA Times.


TYT Host John Iadarola hosts the first episode, which focuses on beat reporting.


TYT Managing editor Jonathan Larsen, who previously worked at Al Jazeera America, hosts episode 5.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.