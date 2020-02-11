Greg Gard Ranks 10th In Win Percentage For Big 10 Coaches With At Least 50 Wins In The Past 40 Years

Wisconsin Basketball coach Greg Gard is in some rarified air with his Big 10 winning percentage.

According to a graphic tweeted by the program, Gard’s .598 winning percentage is the 10th best in the conference over the past 40 years for coaches with at least 50 wins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Number one on the list? Well, that’d be former Wisconsin basketball coach Bo Ryan. It’s not too bad to have the number one and number 10 slots on the list.

It’s stuff like this that makes Gard’s future with the team such a tough topic to debate. On paper, he’s been a fairly successful coach as the man running the Badgers.

He’s won a bunch of games, he’s ranked among the best coaches in the history of the conference and the numbers are hard to debate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 10, 2020 at 2:41pm PST

At the same time, Wisconsin fans are quickly running out of patience with the man who replaced Bo Ryan. Part of it is that we expect the same level of success out of Gard that we got out of Ryan.

Is that fair on the manning leading the Badgers today? No, it’s most certainly not, but nobody ever claimed sports are fair.

At the end of the day, if Wisconsin makes the tournament, then Gard’s job security is going to be just fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 9, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

If we don’t, then we’re going to have a different kind of conversation. As of right now, Gard will almost certainly be back in Madison for the start of the 2020-2021 season.