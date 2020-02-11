Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify In Rape Trial After The Defense Rests

Harvey Weinstein’s defense rested its case during the on-going rape trial Tuesday.

The defense’s decision comes as Weinstein decided not to take the stand and testify after being accused of rape, according to a report published by the Associated Press. The defense presented two witnesses Monday who testified in order to cast doubts on the allegations against Weinstein.

The defense in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial rested its case without Weinstein taking the stand. https://t.co/4vFaJ6cXsu — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2020

“It was a great day for the defense today,” Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala said after the testimonies on Monday, ABC reported.

“We discussed it with Mr. Weinstein. Obviously, he pleaded not guilty. The state hasn’t met their burden and he’s not going to testify,” defense attorney Damon Cheronis told ​Justice James Burke before the defense decided to rest.

Weinstein reportedly told reporters that he “wanted to” testify as he left the courtroom, but didn’t further explain what he meant, Page Six reported.

The last witness to take the stand was an agent and friend of accuser of Jessica Mann, Thomas Richards Lozano. The agent testified that Mann was “friendly” with Weinstein on the day of the first alleged rape. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Accuser Allegedly Told Friend The Producer Gave Her The ‘Best Orgasm’)

Talita Maia, a former roommate and friend of Mann’s, also testified claiming that the aspiring actress once told Maia that Weinstein gave her the “best orgasm” she’s ever had.

Former Miramax consultant Paul Feldsher also testified, but admitted he believed Weinstein was aggressive towards women.

“If a lot of these girls had been my daughter, I’d want to beat the s**t out of you,” Feldsher said on the stand.

As previously reported, Weinstein is currently on trial for two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual acts and two counts of rape. He faces life in prison.

Weinstein has also been indicted in a separate case in Los Angeles.