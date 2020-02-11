James Carville Has Meltdown Over Bernie Sanders And Socialism

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville continued his campaign Monday shake up his party and prevent what he fears is imminent electoral defeat.

Carville told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he is “scared to death” that the party will nominate its own version of British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, a socialist like Independent Vermont Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“I’ll say this just as clearly and directly as I can,” Carville told Joe Scarborough. “The only thing, the only thing between the United States and the abyss is the Democratic Party. That’s it. If we go the way of the British Labour Party, if we nominate Jeremy Corbyn, it’s going to be the end of days .. so I’m scared to death.” (RELATED: ‘Looking Down At People’: Longtime Democratic Strategist Issues Warning To Party)

He added that he’s also “afraid that [President] Donald Trump is going to get re-elected and I have to do this four more years and I don’t think we can make it.” Carville recently exploded over the Democratic Party’s elitism and said it is courting disaster by marginalizing rural voters.

Carville said he was relying on the black vote to maintain sanity because the Democratic Party’s “constituency is not a bunch of urbanists running around on Twitter. I’m serious,” noting that black voters are “looking for somebody that can come in and not just excite them but talk about things that really matter to them in everyday life. They’re not interested in socialism and revolution and all that stuff you hear.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders: The Key To Winning In 2020 Will Be Properly Explaining Socialism)

But CNN analyst Van Jones said last week following Trump’s State of the Union address that Democrats need to “wake up” because the president is effectively appealing to black voters. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also said during a presidential candidate’s debate that her party takes the black vote “for granted” except at election time.

Carville insisted the Democrats have “got to win North Carolina, we’ve got to win Georgia, we’ve got to win Texas, we’ve got to win places like that.”

The strategist, who was a key figure in the administration of former President Bill Clinton, listed what he thought were the danger signs in America: “Look at the way people in this country are talking to each other. Look at our relationships around the world. Look at the fact that the budget deficit is soaring … The country can’t continue like this and it has to have an alternative.”