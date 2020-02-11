Jeff Gebhart Offers $25,000 To Anyone Who Can Help Him Find A Girlfriend

American icon Jeff Gebhart is offering up some cold hard cash to anyone who can help him get a girlfriend.

InKansasCity.com reported the following details on the remarkable situation:

Jeff Gebhart knows what he wants. A girlfriend. Only problem? He’s having horrible luck finding Ms. Right. So, in the ultimate game of metro matchmaking, he’s eliciting the public’s help. Gebhart quietly launched a website over the weekend—the aptly named DateJeffG.com—where he’s offering $25,000 to anyone who can hook a brother up.

Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know if Gebhart is the hero we deserve, but he’s most certainly the hero we all need in these trying times. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Look, finding love isn’t easy. Hell, sometimes it feels like winning the lottery might be easier, and that’s coming from a guy who never even buys a ticket.

While the rest of us are out here grinding it out trying to find our future spouses, Gebhart is just cutting out the work.

He’s pulling out a fat wad of cash, getting ready to peel some bills off and hand it to the person who can hook a man up.

Say whatever you want, but at least he’s efficient about it.

Imagine being a woman who falls in love with this guy, and then finding out there was a $25,000 finder’s fee handed out after the fact.

If you don’t smile at that, then you just don’t have a good sense of humor.

Thank you for the incredible story Mr. Gebhart. You never know when you’ll be called on to be a hero in the modern era, but there’s no question he answered the call.