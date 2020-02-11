Kelly Osbourne Says Relationship With Ozzy Osbourne Has Gotten Stronger Since Parkinson Diagnosis

Kelly Osbourne said that her relationship with her father, Ozzy Osbourne, has only gotten stronger since his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

"Everyone is acting like it's doomsday but it's not," the 35-year-old actress shared with the Mirror UK in a piece published Tuesday.

"Life happens and everybody gets dealt a different set of cards, and it depends how you play it," she added."We take every day as it comes and he [Ozzy] is doing incredible."

Osbourne continued, “We couldn’t have got much closer, but we did. It’s just something we have to deal with.”

Kelly then opened up about how her dad was planning to attend the Academy Awards on Sunday, but instead opted to stay home and eat curry.

“He was going to come, but then he was like, ‘I don’t want to get dressed up.'” the media personality explained. “He was at home eating curry and I was thinking, ‘I kind of wish I could stay with you right now.'”

It all comes after the “Crazy Train” hitmaker shared news last month that he had been diagnosed in 2019 with the neurodegenerative disorder, calling it the “most painful, miserable year of my life.”

According to a Fox News report:

It is a neurodegenerative disorder that typically develops slowly over years, although not all patients are affected the same. It can cause tremors, limb rigidity, gait and balance issues as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease, but patients can seek treatment through various medications and surgery, per the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Sharon Osbourne, at the time, shared how her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 2, but said it was my no means a “death sentence.”

“It’s PRKN 2,” Sharon explained. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s — it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”