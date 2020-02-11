Kim Kardashian Answers Whether She And Kanye Plan To Have More Children

Kim Kardashian said that she is done having kids after having four children, despite husband Kanye West’s desire to have seven kids.

“I just can’t do more because I really want to go to school and like I really want to do all this stuff, ” the 39-year-old reality star shared during her appearance on Laura Wasser’s “All’s Fair” podcast. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

“I mean I could do two more [kids], but I just don’t think I should, ” she added. “I’m going to turn 40. I think four [kids] is good.”

Kardashian continued, “I want to pay attention [to everyone] and everyone needs attention. And just seeing how my mom is 65, 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About WH Meeting, How It’s Inspired Her To Become A Lawyer)

At one point in the interview, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star revealed just how scary things got when she was pregnant with her first born, daughter North, per E! News.

“It was all new territory to me and I was so scared,” Kim explains. “And, literally, I thought I had a miscarriage, ’cause I was really heavily bleeding and in so much pain in Miami. Went in, ’cause you have to go and do like a D&C (dilation and curettage) to clean out your miscarriage.”

The reality star went to her doctor who said that “there was no heartbeat,” telling her that she “had a miscarriage.”

However, when she returned on Thanksgiving morning, 2012, the doctor, this time, found a heartbeat.

“We ended up obviously having North, and I had a really bad pregnancy, I had preeclampsia, I delivered six weeks early, she was four pounds and I had something called placenta accreta, where the placenta grows inside your uterus,” Kim shared. “It’s honestly what people die from in childbirth, so you have to get the placenta out within a certain amount of time and you just can internally bleed.”

Kardashian and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and have had four kids together, daughter 6-year-old North, son 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago, and 9-month old son Psalm.