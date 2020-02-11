L.A. Wildcats Defensive Coordinator Pepper Johnson Fired After 1 XFL Game

The L.A. Wildcats have fired their defensive coordinator after the first game of the season.

Following a 37-17 loss to the Houston Roughnecks this past weekend, the team announced Monday that DC Pepper Johnson had been fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. An XFL team canned a coordinator after the first game of the season!

“While these decisions are difficult, we have given this significant thought. We are here to put the best possible product on the field for our fans.” – GM/HC Winston Moss We have made the following adjustments to our staff. ????: https://t.co/cAKWTNhUSC — Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 10, 2020

These XFL streets sure are cold right now! You better not sign up to coach in this league and then give up 37 points in your debut.

As we just saw with the Wildcats, that’s a great way to get your ticket home punched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Roughnecks (@xflroughnecks) on Feb 8, 2020 at 3:27pm PST

Somebody losing their job isn’t ever a funny situation, but the fact the XFL has only existed for a single weekend and a coach has already gotten canned is downright wild.

For all we know, the Roughnecks could have the greatest offense in the history of the league. Only one game has gone by!

Give Pepper Johnson a little time!

I guess this serves as a huge warning to all the other coaches out there. The XFL is a win immediately league! Anybody not down with that should just go home!