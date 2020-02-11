Las Vegas Casinos Generated $24.54 Billion In Revenue In 2019

Casinos in Las Vegas generated a crazy amount of revenue in 2019.

According to VegasOnlineCasino.com, the Nevada Gaming Control Board revealed that casinos in the town generated $24.54 billion in revenue last year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gaming led the way at $8.75 billion, food and booze generated about $5 billion and hotel rooms generated about $6.44 billion.

So, do we think Las Vegas is a popular spot or do we think it’s a popular spot? The answer is obvious, and the answer is yes it is.

I went to Las Vegas in 2019, and I loved every second of it. It’s not hard at all to understand the draw of Sin City.

You can do just about whatever you want. The booze is always flowing, the food is incredible and it’s just a great experience.

It’s not an accident people come from all over the world to check it out.

The numbers are absolutely gigantic. Nearly $25 billion in revenue! Good luck trying to wrap your head around that number.

It’s a mind-boggling amount of cash.

For those of you who haven’t visited Las Vegas yet, I seriously suggest that you do. Trust me, you won’t regret it at all.

It’s a hell of a fun place, and I’m glad I could contribute to their gigantic revenue in 2019.