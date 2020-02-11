EXCLUSIVE: Liz Cheney Backs Texas Rep. Kay Granger In Re-Election Bid

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney backed Texas Rep. Kay Granger as the latter’s re-election campaign begins to heat up, calling the former teacher “a champion for the President” in email to Winning For Women’s members Tuesday.

Granger, 77, previously became the first female Texas mayor after being elected in 1991. She first ran for Congress in 1996 and is facing fellow Republican Chris Putnam as she aims to win for a 13th term.

“She [Granger] secured important tax cuts, and is consistently working to fortify our economy and create more American jobs,” Cheney wrote. “Not only does she deliver for her district, but she is an important partner of mine in Washington in fighting back against the Left’s dangerous agenda.”

Putnam’s decision to join the race marks the first competitive congressional race for Granger, who serves as the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee. (RELATED: More House Republican Ranking Committee Members Announced)

“Not only has Kay been endorsed by President Trump, but she’s also been endorsed by leading pro-life organizations like National Right to Life,” Cheney added. “Last week, she even led the charge in the House to formally rebuke Speaker Pelosi for her disgraceful action in tearing up the President’s speech to the nation.”

Cheney’s endorsement comes shortly after President Donald Trump announced he would back Granger’s re-election campaign. Trump tweeted in December that Granger “has worked hard for Texas” and “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Congresswoman Kay @GrangerCampaign has worked hard for Texas and been a strong supporter of our #MAGA Agenda. She’s strong on #2A and Securing our Border and is 100% pro-life. Kay has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

Winning for Women, an organization with 750,000 members nationwide that works to get Republican women elected, also backed Granger’s re-election. The group’s SuperPAC WFW Action Fund announced Wednesday that they will be launching a targeted mail campaign to help Granger’s re-election efforts, according to a press release.

“There’s a reason why Congresswoman Granger has earned President Trump’s complete and total endorsement,” WFW Action Fund said. “From securing our border to employing 14,000 Texans to help rebuild the military, she has worked tirelessly to advance the President’s agenda and the people in her district.”

Cheney is the House Republican Conference Chair and recently passed on a Wyoming Senate run, instead deciding to run for re-election in the House. Financier Foster Friess is considering a run for the Senate position following Cheney’s decision to try and remain as congresswoman for the state.