Lori Loughlin’s Daughter’s Fake Rowing Resume Surfaces Amid College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin’s daughter’s rowing resume has been released to the public.

While it is not specified which daughter the resume belongs to, the high school graduation date points to Olivia Jade, according to a report published by Page Six. The document was released by federal prosecutors.

Here’s the fake resume that Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade allegedly used, filled with false accomplishments and awards she never received https://t.co/MssCk8WtHY pic.twitter.com/VboMLyHMij — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 10, 2020

The resume claims Olivia Jade won awards during her career in crew spanning from 2014 to 2017, although prosecutors have argued that the influencer never participated in the sport. The resume claimed Olivia Jade has a skill set that consists of “awareness, organization, direction and steering.” The document also claimed the YouTuber “is highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.”

The resume even claimed Loughlin’s daughter’s sister was already on the University of Southern California roster. (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin And Family ‘Scared To Death’ After Additional Charge In College Admissions Scandal)

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to USC. The couple has denied bribing, and claimed they gave the money thinking it was a donation to the university.

Loughlin and Giannulli claimed that they never knew college-fixer Rick Singer was posing the girls as rowing recruits in order for them to be admitted to the university. Singer confessed to the whole scheme back in March before the scandal became public.