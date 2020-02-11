Mike Leach Tweets Quote About The Boldness Of Assuming People Have Made Their Dumbest Decisions

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was back on Twitter Monday afternoon with another epic tweet.

Leach posted a quote stating, “Awfully bold of you to assume I’ve peaked” in response to a question asking the dumbest thing a person has done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a look below. It’s pretty funny.

This will never get old. I could read tweets from Mike Leach every day from now until the start of the college football season.

Hitting the follow button on Leach’s feed might have been the smartest decision I’ve made in a long time.

Most coaches take themselves way too seriously, and it’s really dumb. Not Leach. He knows who he is, he’s a bit out there and he doesn’t run from it at all.

He just embraces it. That’s why he’s universally loved by college football fans. No matter who you cheer for, odds are you love Mike Leach if you love football.

Hopefully, he never tones it down. The world needs a lot more guys like Mike Leach. They’re great for college football and sports in general.

In a world lacking authenticity, Leach has it in spades! Never change, big guy.