Myles Garrett Meets With Roger Goodell About Getting His Indefinite Suspension Lifted

Suspended Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about his indefinite suspension.

According to Cleveland.com, the suspended defensive end met with Goodell and other league officials Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Garrett hasn’t played a snap of football since he bashed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Goodell can now lift the suspension whenever he wants. Cleveland.com added that “it will likely happen soon.”

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

I’m sure the NFL is going to lift his suspension, and it’s just such a weak move from Goodell. Garrett didn’t just do something minor.

He hit Mason Rudolph in the head using a helmet as a weapon. He’s damn lucky Rudolph didn’t suffer severe damage.

Anything less than an entire season of sitting out is a coward move from the NFL. When a player uses a helmet as a weapon, they should be required to sit for awhile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett) on Nov 11, 2019 at 12:56pm PST

The NFL can’t let Garrett play and then ask to ever be taken seriously again when it comes to punishing players.

If the league is going to let Garrett play week one, then its credibility is gone when it comes to player safety. It’s that simple.

Your move, Goodell. Choose wisely.