New Hampshire Voter Tells MSNBC Anchor She Voted For Bernie Sanders – To Stick It To MSNBC

An undecided New Hampshire voter told an MSNBC anchor Thursday that she decided to vote for Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders to stick it to MSNBC, who she says has tried to tear him down.

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber was interviewing voters ahead of New Hampshire’s Democratic primary Tuesday. One unnamed woman told him that his network pushed her to voted for the Vermont senator because of their “stop Bernie cynicism” that she said is constantly airing on MSNBC.

“I wanna say, the reason I went for Bernie is because of MSNBC,” the woman said. “I think it is completely cynical to say that he’s lost 50% of his vote from the last time when there were two candidates.

“Now there are multiple, wonderful candidates who would be great presidents and people we can, I think that we can unify and get behind.”

New Hampshire voter says she voted for @BernieSanders today because of MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/J5NL5zFbDH — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 11, 2020

The woman said that there were “a number of” Democratic candidates that she liked, singling out Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Michael Bennet. Ultimately, however, the network’s constant barrage against the Vermont senator made him more endearing to her as a voter, she said.

“The kind of the ‘stop Bernie cynicism’ that I heard from a number of people – I watch MSNBC constantly – so I heard that from a number of commentators,” the woman added. “And so, that made me angry and I said, ‘okay, Bernie’s got my vote.'”

“That’s what pushed me over the edge for Bernie.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Explains Why He’s A Millionaire)

Melber said that this was “such an interesting point” and acknowledged that as journalists, the network will take criticism. Right before the interview, MSNBC aired a clip of Sanders.