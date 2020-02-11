Oliver Luck Says The XFL Reached Out To Colin Kaepernick, Says His Salary Demands Were ‘Out Of Our Range’

The XFL apparently reached out to Colin Kaepernick about playing in the league, but the salary demands were just too much.

Commissioner Oliver Luck did an interview with NPR, and touched on the topic of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When asked about Kaepernick and his salary demands, Luck told NPR in part, “I’m saying that we spoke with his representative, and the salary requirements that were broached in that conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our range.”

Personally, I’m glad Kaepernick isn’t part of the XFL. Through the first weekend, the XFL has been a ton of fun. It’s way better than I thought it would be, and I entered the situation with high expectations.

If Kaepernick was involved, then it’d just become a media circus. Instead, he doesn’t want to play because the XFL can’t pay him the money he wants.

That’s fine by me. Good riddance. The NFL doesn’t want him and the XFL won’t pay him. I’m 100% okay with that being the situation.

The XFL doesn’t need to come off as gimmicky. So far, it feels like real football, and it doesn’t feel like there’s a circus around it.

In order to keep that momentum going, Luck and Vince McMahon can’t let guys like Kaep anywhere near it.