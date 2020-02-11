‘Ludicrous’: Pamela Anderson Slams Jon Peters’ Claims Marriage Was Called Off After He Paid Her Debt

Pamela Anderson called her ex-Jon Peters’ claims that she called off their 12-day marriage after he paid off her $200,000 debt both “ludicrous” and “fabricated.”

“These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous,” a rep for the 52-year-old actress shared with Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“Despite Mr. Peters’ scurrilous and ongoing efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well,” the rep added. (RELATED: 25 Photos That Prove Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

The comments came after the Hollywood producer told Page Six that the “Baywatch” star called things off after he paid off some of the “broke” actress’ debts and explained that “there’s no fool like an old fool.”

“Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,” Peters shared in an email.

“I dropped everything for Pam [Anderson],” he added. “She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”

It all comes following reports last week that the “Barb Wire” star had said that after the two tied the knot she realized it was a “terrible mistake” and blamed it on her heart being “too open.”

A source close to Anderson at the time shared with Page Six that she had just returned from a month-long “spiritual cleanse” in India, and her “heart was open, but, in hindsight, too open” when she decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony with the movie mogul after the pair had dated 30 years ago.

“Pamela does not operate on the same wavelength as other people,” the source added. “She has a huge heart and she loves big, fast and hard.”

The wedding marked the fifth marriage for both Pamela and the “A Star Is Born” producer. Anderson was married previously to rocker Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon twice. Peters was formerly married to Lesley Ann Warren, producer Christine Forsyth-Peters, Mindy Peters and Henrietta Zampitella.