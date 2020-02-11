Philip Rivers Says He Will Only Play Two More Seasons At Most In The NFL Before Retiring

Philip Rivers is done with the Chargers, but he’s still open to continuing to play in the NFL.

Following the Chargers and Rivers going their separate ways Monday, the veteran quarterback expressed to the L.A. Times that he still has a little energy left, but he knows there’s an expiration date on his career.

"I can say for certain that if I'm playing, it's a two-year maximum. Whoever the suitors are, I think that would be their hope as well," Rivers told the L.A. Times in part.

He also said, “I do feel I have some emotional fire and passion still left. I know I have the passion for the game that I think is going to last my lifetime.”

It’s pretty refreshing to see an athlete be so blunt about his future. A lot of guys just can’t comprehend that the party has to eventually end.

They want to keep playing forever, and they’re never prepared for what happens after football comes to an end.

Clearly, Rivers if a realistic man, and he knows his time in pro football is nearing a rapid end. Yet, he still wants to throw the pigskin around a bit.

I can’t blame him at all. Competitive people want to keep competing whenever they can, and Rivers is a very passionate competitor.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for him, but it sounds like he’s got at least one or two more seasons in him.