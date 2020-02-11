Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Return To The U.K. For Final Royal Events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their last royal appearances in the United Kingdom before returning to North America to live.

Prince Harry and Markle will join the rest of the family for the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. Baby Archie will also be in attendance, The Sunday Times reported.

After the Commonwealth Service, the couple will make a few other appearances before returning to Canada.

The couple has been living in North Saanich on Vancouver Island, Canada since making the announcement that they would be stepping back from their royal roles.

Markle and Prince Harry have planned to become financially independent from the royal family and made their first appearance at a JP Morgan event last week. The Sunday Times reported that although Prince Harry was not a keynote speaker and Markle had no speaking engagement, the couple took home $1 million from the event.

It is unclear if they were actually paid. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Responds To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision With Message Of Support)

As previously reported, Queen Elizabeth II was supportive of the decision for the royals to take a step back.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the statement said. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”