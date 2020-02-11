REPORT: Streaming Has Roughly Doubled In The Past 2 Years

Streaming is booming right now in the entertainment industry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen’s numbers indicate the amount of streaming being done has nearly doubled in the past two years. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

In maybe an even more mind-blowing stat, the same report claimed there are more than 646,000 “unique program titles” available to be streamed.

I’m not extremely surprised about streaming numbers being on a fast rise. The number of unique titles? Yeah, that’s a shocking figure, but none of us should be too surprised by overall streaming going up at a high rate.

As somebody who loves entertainment, I stream a hell of a lot more than I watch traditional TV. It’s not even really close.

I stream every single day, and everybody I know roughly my same age does the exact same. It’s hard not to. Streaming is just so incredibly easy.

You fire up whatever device you have and your favorite shows are right there at your fingertips. I can watch “The Office,” “Ozark,” “Justified” and just about anything else I desire.

It’s an awesome time to be living in.

I think there’s a really high chance streaming numbers only continue to go through the roof as more and more time passes.

With more options becoming available and streaming being as convenient as ever, we’re only going to see it become more and more popular.

Personally, I’m here for it.

Props to everybody who has made streaming king. We love to see it!