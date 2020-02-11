St. Louis BattleHawks Beating The Dallas Renegades On ESPN Averaged 2.495 Million Viewers

The St. Louis BattleHawks getting a win over the Dallas Renegades past Sunday put up some very strong TV ratings.

According to a release from ESPN, the game averaged 2.495 million viewers on the network, and hit a high of 2.928 million followers.

The game from Saturday on ABC averaged 3.3 million viewers.

The final numbers are in for @xfl2020 opening weekend on ESPN/ABC More: https://t.co/65zwgTkxJC pic.twitter.com/WJDHKbbo53 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 10, 2020

As more and more data comes out from the opening weekend of XFL games, I think it’s safe to say it was a smashing success for the league.

One of the biggest factors for the success of the league will be the TV ratings. Through one weekend, the TV ratings are huge.

I think that’s a great sign people have a serious appetite for spring football. I was at the Defenders vs. Dragons game in D.C. this past weekend, and the energy in the stadium was very high.

I think it’s very fair to say people are excited for the XFL, and I think we all want to see it succeed.

I can’t wait to see what we get from the XFL over the coming weeks. If it can keep up the momentum, then there’s a very good chance Vince McMahon’s league is around for a long time.