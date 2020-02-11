‘The Hunt’ Will Be Released March 13 After Being Pulled Back In August

“The Hunt” will be released in roughly a month.
The movie was pulled indefinitely by Universal back in August after a mass shooting in Texas and Ohio. The plot of the film revolves around “deplorables,” who appear to be from middle America, being hunted by elites. Now, the public will finally get a chance to see it. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)
Producer Jason Blum told the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday that the movie with Emma Roberts will finally be released March 13.
I never understood the outrage about this movie when it was first being marketed. The rural Americans are clearly the good guys in the film.
It’s not even close. Anybody, and I mean anybody, who watched the trailer could see the deplorables were going to be the heroes and the rich elitists would be the bad guys.
Yet, way too many people freaked out without reading the facts first, and the movie got pulled.
Well, at least it’s coming out eventually. That’s better than nothing. Personally, I thought “The Hunt” looked awesome.
It looked like a low budget film that I’d absolutely see. I was bummed back in August when it was shelved indefinitely.
Luckily, things turned around, rational heads prevailed and you can catch “The Hunt” starting March 13.