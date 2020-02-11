Impeachment Gave Republicans A Cash Boost — Here’s How They Plan To Maintaining It

Congressional Republicans raised more than Democrats in January for the first time in months, and they expect that momentum to keep up.
NRCC National Press Secretary Michael McAdams sat down with the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom, saying Democrats’ impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump gave the boost to Republicans. Democrats out-raised Republicans massively in 2019, however, and Republicans still face a $40 million deficit.
McAdams says they’re counting on a continued surge in Republican enthusiasm as Democrats turn to the most radical members of their party for presidential nominees.
Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently the front-runner in the Democratic primary, and he’s the favorite to win Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire.
