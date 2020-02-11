Poll: Two-Thirds Of Americans Expect Trump To Be Re-Elected

The vast majority of Americans expect President Donald Trump to win re-election this November, a new poll shows.

The Monmouth Poll found that while Americans don’t necessarily believe Trump should be re-elected, they overwhelmingly he believe he will be. The poll found that just 42% of Americans believe the president should be re-elected, while 55% believe he should not. However, 66% of Americans believe that Trump will definitely or probably be re-elected, compared to 28% of Americans who think the president definitely or probably will lose his re-election. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

The poll showed that Republicans were much more confident than Democrats about their party’s chances in November. The poll found that 59% of Republicans believe Trump will definitely win re-election, compared to just 11% of Democrats who said the same about their party’s eventual nominee.

Monmouth is also the latest national poll to show Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders surging over former Vice President Joe Biden to become the party’s front-runner.

The poll found Sanders leading all Democratic candidates with 26%, followed by Biden at 16%, and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tied for third at 13%.