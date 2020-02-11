Tua Tagovailoa Gets Positive CT Scan On His Hip, Will Likely Be Cleared In About A Month

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sounds like he’ll be ready to roll for the NFL draft in April.

According to Ian Rapoport, Tua had a CT that “was as positive as possible” on his hip. It’s now expected that he’ll be cleared in about a month, which is plenty of time before the draft in April. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of course, that doesn’t guarantee he’ll be in game shape or ready for the 2020 season, but it’s a sign things are trending in the correct direction.

The three-month CT scan for #Bama QB and coveted draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa was as positive as possible, sources say. The fracture has healed. The hip and its range of motion is good. It’ll likely be another month before he’s cleared for football activities, tho, as expected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

Updates like this make it seem like Tua made the correct decision to go pro. If he couldn’t have played, then I would have suggested he return to Alabama for another season under Nick Saban.

However, it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll be back on the field sooner than later. All things considered, he made the correct decision to head to the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Jan 6, 2020 at 1:58pm PST

Hip injuries aren’t anything to mess around with, but it seems like Tua is going to bounce back in a big way.

Given how bad things looked when he got hurt against Mississippi State, he should consider himself incredibly lucky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Jan 2, 2020 at 5:32pm PST

It looked like his future was in serious jeopardy at the time. Now, he’s only a month away from being cleared to return.

If you’re a fan of the Dolphins, you have to love this development because it means Tua should be ready and waiting to be taken at number five.