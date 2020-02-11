‘Do You Know What The Average Rapist Does In This Country?’: Tucker Hits Back At Warren, Calls For Roger Stone Pardon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called for the pardon of Roger Stone, comparing the harsh sentencing recommendations for the crimes committed by the former Trump advisor to the relatively short sentences received by rapists, armed robbers and those convicted of violent assault.

Carlson began the short Tuesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment by playing a clip from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticizing the Justice Department’s decision to step in and reconsider the “excessive” seven to nine years recommended for Stone, convicted in November of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering.

“That is Elizabeth Warren, failing and bitter in New Hampshire and, like so many on the left, howling for Roger Stone to die in prison,” Carlson said. “A 67-year-old man with no criminal record caught up in the Russia hoax, farce, caught up in an investigation that proved to be fruitless.” (RELATED: DOJ Was ‘Shocked’ By Roger Stone Prison Recommendation)

“He’s looking at nine years behind bars,” the Fox News host continued. “Do you know what the average rapist does in this country? We checked today. Four years. Do you know what the average armed robber gets? Three years. The average thug who violently assaults somebody? Less than a year and a half. But the left, CNN as well, demanding that Roger Stone dies in prison. Hmm. This man needs a pardon.”

President Donald Trump also called the sentencing recommendation a “horrible and very unfair situation” in a Tuesday tweet.