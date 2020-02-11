U.S. Attorney’s Office Reviewing Rudy Giuliani’s Alleged Evidence Against Biden

A U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is reviewing information on Joe and Hunter Biden provided by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to multiple sources.

The Pittsburgh office is receiving the information on Biden that Giuliani provided to the Department of Justice, CNN and the Washington Post report.

CNN also reports that this office has special expertise on Russia and its online tactics.

This news comes on the heels of Attorney General William Barr telling reporters Monday that the Justice Department is open to information from Giuliani, but that they will be cautious about anything coming from the Ukraine.

“We have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from Ukraine. There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine, there are a lot of cross-currents,” he said.

Giuliani has long claimed to have incriminating evidence on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. (RELATED: Giuliani Fires Back At Biden Camp: They’re ‘Clearly Rattled’)

During an appearance on CBS Monday, Biden called Giuliani a “thug.”