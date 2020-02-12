10 Of The Best VPNs To Help Protect Your Identity Online That Are All On Sale

These days, we spend so much time on the internet, it’s imperative you take the necessary precautions to safeguard your data. If you’re unfamiliar with a VPN, it essentially masks your online movements so you have a completely private internet connection each time — especially helpful if you’re using a public WiFi connection. A VPN also gives you your anonymity back, using a collection of private servers to connect you to the web — so you could literally look like anyone from anywhere (instead of your incredibly specific address).

We’ve rounded up the ten best VPNs to help keep your private information private — check them out below.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

With practical, intuitive features and no speed or bandwidth limitations, KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited is the perfect VPN for newbies and experienced users alike. It leverages 400+ VPN servers with more than 80 locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Find it here for $39.

Ivacy Lifetime Subscription

Perfect for secure P2P sharing, this Ivacy Lifetime Subscription is ideal for content fanatics. You can use it to unlock geo-restricted content and enjoy bufferless HD streaming of your favorite movies, TV shows, and sports events for up to ten devices.

Find it here for $59.99.

VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

VPNSecure practices what they preach by never taking a log of your activities while you’re using their service. It also supports torrents, delivers unlimited bandwidth and offers holistic protection for up to five devices.

Find it here for $34.99.

SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription

Enjoy lightning-fast browsing with a SlickVPN subscription: it delivers unthrottled speed that gives you access to the utmost privacy and security while you surf the web. Plus, there are gateways in over 45 countries, with over 125 gateways available — so you can always get service when you need it.

Find it here for $19.99.

BulletVPN: Lifetime Subscription

Ideal for everything from browsing the web to gaming, this BulletVPN subscription protects your traffic from eavesdroppers, whether you’re at home or out and about. It also unblocks some of the top and most well known streaming sites, like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN and more when you’re traveling abroad.

Find it here for $39.

TigerVPN: 3-Yr Subscription

Featuring military-grade encryption software for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, TigerVPN completely secures all your communication across all platforms. You also get your pick of protocols, including OpenVPN, L2TP, IPSec, and PPTP.

Find it here for $69.99.

VPN by VeePN: Lifetime Subscription

Shield your digital assets from fraud with this VPN by VeePN subscription, which covers up to ten devices with well-rounded protection. It offers lightning-fast connection speeds, access to over 2,500 servers around the world, bank-level encryption and a zero-logging policy to boot.

Find it here for $29.99.

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription

With an impressive 99.9% uptime, FastestVPN gives you access to more than 350 high-speed servers around the globe and protection for up to five devices. Amongst a whole host of other features, this one boasts an ad blocker that stops ads from souring your browsing experience.

Find it here for $19.99.

Surfshark VPN Subscriptions

Surfshark features 500+ torrent-friendly servers and unlimited data so you can enjoy your favorite content at lightning-fast speeds. Plus, there’s a CleanWeb™ feature that blocks ads, trackers, and malware while you browse.

Find it here for $69.

NordVPN: 2-Yr Subscription

Leveraging double encryption, NordVPN features critically acclaimed protection that keeps your browsing secure. It boasts double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption and access to a whopping 3,521 worldwide server locations in 61 different countries.

Find it here for $95.99.