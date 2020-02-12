Two Officers Working With US Marshals Shot In Baltimore, Suspect Confirmed Dead

Two police officers working with a U.S. Marshals Service task force were injured Wednesday in northeast Baltimore, and the suspect has been pronounced dead, police officials confirmed.

The officers were working to arrest a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Pennsylvania, according to The Baltimore Sun. They were working with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and are both being hospitalized for their injuries — one officer was shot in the leg, the other in the stomach.

Police Involved Shooting Statement Around noon in the 5900 Block of Radecke Avenue, members of a Joint Task Force were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant: https://t.co/BRGAo3zhJj — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 12, 2020

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan emphasized the ongoing crisis of violent crime in the community. (RELATED: Baltimore Residents: Murder Rate Shot Up Over Less Police Presence)

“Every day, state law enforcement officials are working in close coordination with federal and local agencies in Baltimore City and throughout the state,” he said in a statement. “We are providing unprecedented resources to combat this violent crime crisis from all directions, with everything we’ve got.”

“The time has come for Baltimore City to finally take back its streets and communities, once and for all,” added Hogan, a Republican.

Democratic Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young also acknowledged the “dangerous work” law enforcement does daily to combat crime in the city.

Statement on Police Involved Shooting pic.twitter.com/YD9acPio8Z — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) February 12, 2020

The suspect in the shooting was previously a state corrections official under investigation for attempted murder, Hogan confirmed, according to CBS Baltimore.

The officers’ injuries have been deemed to be non–life threatening.

