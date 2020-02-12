Bill Murray Rips Tequila Shot From Fan During Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bill Murray was in classic form during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this past weekend.

In a Twitter video shared by @lifeoftimreilly, the Hollywood legend can be seen walking the course at the event when a fan shouts for him to take a tequila shot.

Naturally, Murray couldn’t pass up the opportunity. Without slowing down, he grabbed the drink, threw it back and kept on going.

Watch the epic moment below.

Bill Murray ripped a mid-round shot of tequila from a fan at Pebble (via Shivajoons/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/nCdFA77m0C — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) February 10, 2020

Is Bill Murray the man or is Bill Murray the man? The answer is 100% yes. All that dude does is move the needle.

He knows who he is, he embraces it and he doesn’t run from the fact he’s a little weird. He was offered a shot of booze and he couldn’t turn it down.

The amount of wild stories I’ve heard about Murray over the years never ceases to amaze me. It seems like there’s more stuff floating around about him out there than anybody else.

Who knows how much of it is true. Here’s all I know for sure, Murray is always living his best life, and that’s something we should applaud.

He does what he wants, and he’s going to live with the pedal to the floor until he’s at the end of his road. That’s the kind of mentality I can get behind.