‘That Is Not Democracy!’: Protester Runs On Stage, Steals Mic At Bloomberg Rally

A protester interrupted a rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Wednesday for former New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

The protester screamed that the billionaire was trying to buy the election, and chanted “That is not Democracy! That is plutocracy!” before security was able to get her off the stage. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Is Now The Democratic Front-Runner, And That Should Worry Republicans)

Bloomberg did not enter the race until last November, and his name has not been on the ballot for the first two Democratic primary contests. However, the former mayor has been able to become relevant in the race thanks to the hundreds of million dollars he has spent on advertisements. Bloomberg is worth over $60 billion, and is one of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes.

Because of this, some of Bloomberg’s opponents have accused him of attempting to buy the election, with Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner referring to Bloomberg as an “oligarch” in a heated MSNBC segment last week.