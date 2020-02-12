Chairman Of Iowa Democrats Resigns Over Caucus Fracas

Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, announced his resignation Wednesday, more than a week after a series of technical glitches delayed results of the party’s caucuses.

“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night,” Price wrote in a letter to party members.

“As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.”

“Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement.”

Results of the caucuses were delayed for several days due to a glitch in a phone app that the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) used to report results from individual precincts. The scrutiny of the tech failure also drew attention to counting errors at dozens of precincts across the state. (RELATED: Iowa Democrats Award Delegates Despite Errors In Some Results)

IDP ultimately awarded the most delegates (14) to Pete Buttigieg, though Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was awarded 12 delegates, received the most individual votes across the state.

Both of the candidates have challenged the results in some precincts.

“There is no doubt that the process of reporting results did not work. It was simply unacceptable,” said Price.

Price went on to say that other organizations besides IDP bear some of the blame for the caucus chaos.

“Know that the IDP is not the only party to blame for what happened last week,” he said.

“We worked collaboratively with our partners, our vendors, and the DNC in this process, and I am confident the review will be able to determine exactly what went wrong, what went right, and how we can avoid this from ever happening again.”

Troy Price Letter of Resignation by Chuck Ross on Scribd

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.