Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco Says He Likes The Team’s ‘Internal Options’ At Quarterback

It sounds like the Los Angeles Chargers might not get a new quarterback anytime soon.

The Chargers and Philip Rivers decided to split earlier in the week, and which has had many wondering what will happen going forward.

Well, it sounds like the Chargers might just stick with what they have. According to Daniel Popper, general manager Tom Telesco said, “I like our internal options.”

#Chargers GM Tom Telesco discussing QB situation on @AM570LASports: “I like our internal options.” — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) February 11, 2020

What are those options? Right now, the only quarterbacks in the mix are Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick. With those options on the table, Taylor would almost certainly get the starting nod.

He started for the Bills and briefly in Cleveland before Baker Mayfield took over. At the same time, the Chargers could draft a quarterback and let him develop behind Taylor.

Taylor is no joke. He’s a very competent player, and he can hold the front line while the Chargers think of a long term solution.

All things considered, that might be the best option for the Chargers. Draft a guy, let him sit and play Taylor for the time being.