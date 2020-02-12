Colin Cowherd Says The Detroit Lions Should Draft Tua Tagovailoa

Colin Cowherd had a scorching hot take about what the Detroit Lions should do in the draft, and it involved making a quarterback change.

During his Tuesday show, the Fox Sports star encouraged the Lions to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, with the third pick in the draft, Cowherd thinks it’s time for Detroit to replace Matthew Stafford. Watch his full comments below.

The Lions need to consider drafting Tua Tagovailoa No.3 overall. @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/Mls1jFfm3z — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 11, 2020

I like Cowherd. I really do. I think he’s one of the most entertaining guys on TV, but this is an insanely stupid idea.

He’s essentially trying to argue the Lions aren’t winning because Stafford isn’t getting the job done. That’s absurd.

As a Detroit Lions fan, I can be the first person to promise you that Matthew Stafford isn’t the problem. In fact, he was balling last season before being shut down.

The idea that Tua is going to come to Detroit and fix everything is just downright laughable. We have holes in the roster that need to be addressed.

Quarterback most certainly isn’t one of them. The last thing the Lions should do is look for Stafford’s replacement when he has several good years ahead of him.

Again, I like Cowherd, but this is one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard. I think I speak for Lions fans everywhere when I say dumping Stafford is an idea that would turn most fans against the franchise.

Tua might be a solid prospect, but I’m not ready to ditch Stafford. Not even close.