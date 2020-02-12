Dak Prescott On If He’s Worth $40 Million A Season: ‘You Tell Me’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an interesting response when asked if he’s worth $40 million a year.

Prescott was speaking with Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports when she asked if he was worth $40 million a season. He responded with, “You tell me.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch their interview below.

“It’s what I’ve done my whole life is betting on myself.”@ByKimberleyA talked to Dak Prescott about his future and potential new contract with the Cowboys ???? pic.twitter.com/ZDMn9XY7ze — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) February 11, 2020

Yeah, I’ll go ahead and answer this one for Prescott. No, Dak Prescott is most certainly not worth $40 million a season.

Hell, he might not be worth $30 million a season. He’s not a superstar quarterback. Let’s stop pretending like he is.

Is he solid? Sure. Is he a concrete starter in the NFL? Absolutely. Should a team mortgage their future on him with a $40 million annual salary? Hell no.

The Cowboys would be making a gigantic mistake by forking over that kind of money. He’s not Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes.

He’s Dak Prescott. He’s an above average quarterback who needs weapons around him to win. Good luck getting him weapons if you hand him $40 million annually.

If this is Prescott’s asking price, then Jerry Jones needs to start looking for other options because he’s absolutely not worth it.