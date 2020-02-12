Deval Patrick Dropped Out Of The Presidential Race … Here’s His Full Statement

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced Wednesday that he would be immediately dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

“I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes,” he said in a statement to CNN. “But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting. So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately.”

Patrick further pledged to “help” the eventual Democratic nominee and down-ballot candidates in November.

“No matter whether it is as a candidate for president, or as a public citizen. I’m going to stay involved,” he added. “No matter what decision we make tomorrow morning about the practical ability of this campaign to continue. I’m going to stay involved, and so must you.”

Patrick's announcement was expected, as he failed to generate any real support or appear on either the Iowa or New Hampshire ballot.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held off former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Tuesday night to take home victory in the Democratic New Hampshire primary.

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had extremely disappointing performances on Tuesday, with both failing to earn any of New Hampshire’s 24 delegates.