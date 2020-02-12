President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500

President Donald Trump is expected to make a trip Sunday to attend the season-opening race Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“It’s the base,” an outside Trump adviser shared with Politico in a piece published Wednesday about the president making an appearance at the annual race held at the Daytona International Speedway. “God-fearing, country-living Americans.” (RELATED: Three Houston Astros Players Skipped Their Visit To The White House)

We’re getting you ready for The Great American Race! Join us for interviews with your favorite drivers and much more live from #DAYTONA500 Media Day at @DISupdates!

https://t.co/EohR14QFMg — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 12, 2020

The president shared a similar sentiment in the past when he welcomed the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano to the White House. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You never forget what matters most,” Trump said of NASCAR. “God, family and country.”

The president and first lady are expected to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. According to sources familiar with the situation, the president will stop by the NASCAR race on his way back to Washington, D.C.

According to the outlet:

Air traffic controllers at Daytona Beach International Airport said this week that Trump might be flying in to the Daytona 500. The FAA also posted a notice on its website alerting pilots to expect VIP movement — often a sign of the president’s travel — on Sunday in the vicinity of Daytona Beach. The White House, the Trump campaign, NASCAR and the Daytona Speedway didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Automotive news site, GM Authority, reported last week that several cars will be sporting pro-Trump logos during the race after a pro-Trump super PAC sponsored two drivers, Tim Viens and Joe Nemechek, to run Trump-Pence 2020 insignia on their cars during the season opener race.

Reporter, host and emcee, Michael Carey, tweeted a short time later that POTUS visit to the race was “confirmed.”

“CONFIRMED : @POTUS will attend the #Daytona500 on Sunday,” the tweet read. “Confirmed by the Daytona Beach News-Journal. There will be 2 #Trump schemes this weekend – one on Friday with @timviensnascar (Trucks) and on Saturday with @MhrRacing (XFINITY)#NASCAR.”

CONFIRMED : @POTUS will attend the #Daytona500 on Sunday. Confirmed by the Daytona Beach News-Journal. There will be 2 #Trump schemes this weekend – one on Friday with @timviensnascar (Trucks) and on Saturday with @MhrRacing (XFINITY)#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/8hZzsJFPFk — Michael Carey (@MichaelICarey) February 12, 2020

The crowd for Trump’s visit will most likely be a friendly one, as at least 67 percent of NASCAR fans approve or somewhat approve of Trump, according to a 2019 Zogby Poll.