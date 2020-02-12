Election Dissection: Takeaways From New Hampshire Primary The Media Doesn’t Want To Tell You

The New Hampshire Democratic primary has come and gone.
GOP strategist Adam Goodman was kind enough to join Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to lend his thoughts on the results, and in particular, what the disastrous results mean for former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
WATCH:
