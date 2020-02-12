ESPN Lists Alabama At Ole Miss As One Of The Best Games Of The 2020 Football Season

ESPN thinks Ole Miss vs. Alabama will be one of the best games of the 2020 college football season.

The popular sports network listed the October 3rd game between the Rebels and Crimson Tide in Oxford as one of the “most intriguing 2020 games.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why is it going to be such a good game? Lane Kiffin will face down his former boss Nick Saban.

If you’re not excited for this game, then you’re not a real college football fan. Everybody, and I mean everybody, is already excited for the Ole Miss season with Kiffin running the show.

He’s one of the most entertaining coaches in all of sports. The man is an electric factory, and that’s why we’re such big fans.

You also know he’s going to be gunning for Saban’s throat. He wasn’t exactly shown the exit in Tuscaloosa in a polite fashion.

I can promise you that Kiffin hasn’t forgotten that fact. He’s probably thought a lot about how his split from Saban went.

Now, he’ll get a chance to avenge himself in front of America, and I can’t wait. Can’t wait! October 3rd can’t get here fast enough.

Go, Kiffin, go!