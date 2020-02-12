Janet Jackson Shows Up On ‘The View’ With Surprise For Whoopi Goldberg

Janet Jackson showed up on “The View” Wednesday with a surprise for both host Whoopi Goldberg and the entire studio audience, tickets to her latest tour.

The 53-year-old pop singer got everyone excited on the ABC talk show when she suddenly appeared on set, clearly surprising all the co-hosts, especially Goldberg — who missed out on seeing the famous pop singer perform last year because she was in the hospital fighting a severe case of pneumonia.

Goldberg looked shocked as she tried to calm down the audience who was yelling and cheering for the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker.

“Sit down. Sit down,” Whoopi told the crowd.

“Let the girl talk,” Joy Behar interjected. “Why are you here, Janet?”

The crowd yelled that they loved the singer and she replied, “I love you too.”

“Hold on. Hold on,” Goldberg replied. “Wait, wait, wait. This is actually live, so we need to know what’s going on.”

“I was on my way to work to the studio to finish the album,” Jackson shared. “And I was in the car talking with my assistant, talking about you. She said, ‘you know, you wanted to come to the last tour and you couldn’t make it.'”

“I was in the hospital,” Whoopi responded.

“So, I said why don’t we stop by to give you tickets to the new tour, the ‘Black Diamond Tour,'” the “Rhythm Nation” singer went on. “If you want to go.”

She then turned to the audience and said if they wanted to come too, they could, “All of you.”

And fair to say they were excited with the tickets to her show.

“So I have to tell you, ” Goldberg finally was able to explained. “I was in the hospital mad as hell because I couldn’t go to that damn concert. So, tickets for Janet Jackson’s ‘Black Diamond Tour’ are on sale right now.”

“You all are going to get to go, y’all are going to get to go and we’ll be right back,” she concluded.