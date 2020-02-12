EXCLUSIVE: Joe diGenova Reacts To Roger Stone Sentencing, Jessie Liu Nomination Withdrawal, And More

Joe diGenova, former U.S. district attorney for D.C. sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview and discussed Roger Stone’s sentencing, the four federal prosecutors who quit the Stone case, President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw a Treasury Department nomination for Jessie Liu and more.

When diGenova was asked about a potential presidential pardon for Stone, he explained why he believes Stone’s sentence should be commuted. (RELATED: Attorney General Bill Barr Will Testify Before Congress On Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani And More.)

“Nothing he did in this case deserves a jail term,” said diGenova. “This was a set up by the Mueller people, they knew from day one there was no Russian collusion everybody mustn’t lose track that the Stone case was a sidebar.”

WATCH:

