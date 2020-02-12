Editorial

Kate Middleton Rocks Black Jeans And Chocolate Boots Combo During Trip To Northern Ireland

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland February 12, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton truly turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a black jeans and chocolate boots combo during trip to Northern Ireland.

REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the pants and boots number that she paired with a brown-colored jacket during her visit to The Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the fun look with loose hair and a powder blue long-sleeve turtleneck. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

At one point, the duchess is seen handling a large snake during her visit to the farm.

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

And the pictures of her and the snake are truly can’t-miss!

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

“Today The Duchess of Cambridge is taking her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a few snaps from the day.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.