Kate Middleton Rocks Black Jeans And Chocolate Boots Combo During Trip To Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton truly turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a black jeans and chocolate boots combo during trip to Northern Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the pants and boots number that she paired with a brown-colored jacket during her visit to The Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the fun look with loose hair and a powder blue long-sleeve turtleneck. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

At one point, the duchess is seen handling a large snake during her visit to the farm.

And the pictures of her and the snake are truly can’t-miss!

“Today The Duchess of Cambridge is taking her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a few snaps from the day.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge is taking her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland https://t.co/7zt2GD5F6l pic.twitter.com/mkmOpbp84d — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2020

