FLASHBACK: Amy Klobuchar Once Called For A Fence At The Border

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a sharp critic of the Trump administration’s border wall, once called for more resources at the border — including a fence.

The Democratic Minnesota senator, one of the remaining candidates for her party’s presidential nomination, has publicly spoken out against the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and the president’s work to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. However, unearthed footage from over a decade ago shows the then-senatorial candidate taking a different stance on the subject.

During a 2006 Senate debate, Klobuchar spoke out in favor of more resources at the border — including a fence, and said it wasn’t “right” that people were entering the country illegally while others were waiting to do it legally.

“I do believe that we need more resources at the border and that includes a fence. What we have now, we have people waiting to come in legally, thousands of people waiting to come in legally into this country and we have people coming in illegally. That’s not right,” Klobuchar said during an October 2006 debate, before she was elected to the Senate.

“We need to get order at the border. But we also have to stop giving amnesty to companies that are hiring illegal immigrants. Under this administration, the number of prosecutions of companies has gone way down,” she continued.

Klobuchar then spoke out in favor of giving “earned citizenship” to those who have lived here for years, and were willing to pay taxes and fines. (RELATED: Border Apprehensions Continue To Decline As Smugglers Try New Tactics, CBP Says)

The video was first unearthed on Twitter by Walker Bragman, a left-wing journalist.

Klobuchar, like all of the Democratic presidential candidates, is opposed to President Donald Trump’s border wall construction efforts. Included in her immigration platform is a pledge to rescind the executive order Trump issued in order to secure extra funding for construction. The senator has consistently bemoaned about the costs of a physical barriers and its reallocation from other sources.

Klobuchar did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

