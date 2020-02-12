‘Knives Out’ Earns More Than $300 Million Globally

“Knives Out” has hit an incredibly impressive mark at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film with Daniel Craig and an A-list cast has crossed the $300 million mark globally. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It’s the second highest earning original film of 2019. Only “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” earned more money.

“Knives Out” crushing it at the box office is good news for fans of cinema everywhere. A lot of stuff coming out of Hollywood these days is from franchises or recycled content.

There’s nothing really wrong with that, but we definitely need more original content. Unfortunately, original content doesn’t always do incredibly well at the box office.

When stuff doesn’t do great the box office, film studios are hesitant to throw a bunch of money at it. Luckily, “Knives Out” is breaking the mold.

Everybody I know who has seen it has loved the movie. I haven’t seen it yet, but it’s on my very short list of things to check out.

It’s got a loaded cast, it’s a mystery and that’s really all I need to hear. I can’t wait to eventually get around to watching “Knives Out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knives Out (@knivesout) on Dec 8, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

Expectations are high, but something tells me they’re going to get met.