Margot Robbie Will Star In An Upcoming Movie With Christian Bale

Margot Robbie will join Christian Bale in an upcoming movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bale and Robbie will star in an untitled movie from David O. Russell. Plot details aren’t known at this time, but it’ll be Russell’s first movie since making “Joy” a few years back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @margotrobbie on Jan 30, 2020 at 3:13am PST

I don’t even care what this movie turns out to be about. All I know is that Robbie and Bale are two of the most talented people in the industry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Christian Bale is a generational talent. Everything he touches turns to absolute gold. I’ve never once seen a movie with him in it that I didn’t love.

Whether it’s “The Dark Knight” or “American Hustle,” everything he does is worth watching. That’s just a fact.

Furthermore, Robbie is also an elite talent. Did “Birds of Prey” bomb at the box office? Yes, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a star actress.

Ever since “Wolf of Wall Street,” I’ve been a gigantic fan. Even though her role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” wasn’t huge, she still crushed it.

I can’t wait until we get some actual details on this movie. Something tells me it’s going to be a fun one!