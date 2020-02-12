Melania Turns Heads In Striking Snakeskin Skirt And Jacket Combo At WH

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a striking snakeskin skirt and green coat combo at the White House.

The first lady looked just as fantastic as ever in the white top and snakeskin number that hit just above her knees as she joined President Donald Trump to welcome Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno and his wife, Rocio Gonzalez to the WH. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair, a green jacket and pale pink high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted several times before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a beautiful vanilla coat and dress combo for a luncheon at the WH.

She shared a few pictures from the day on Instagram and captioned her post, “Had a great afternoon hosting the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon at the @WhiteHouse today. We discussed the values of #BeBest and how they can be used to effect positive change in all states and communities across the country.”

